Sports
Mitchell to become a Husky
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks announced last Thursday that Kelowna-native Marcus Mitchell committed to the Michigan Tech Huskies of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2018-2019 season. Mitchell will join former ’Backs Alex Gillies, Shane Hanna, Evan Anderson and Angus Redmond.
