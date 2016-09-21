Bantams destroy Westside

Unstoppable: Salmon Arm’s Trystan Kenoras breaks away from a tackle by Nicholas Warren of the Westside Warriors at the SASCU Sports Field, Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Bantam Chargers bounced back on Saturday when they hosted the Westside Warriors at SASCU Sports Field.

Running back Trystan Kenoras opened the scoring with a 40-yard romp into the end zone on the opening play and the Chargers never looked back. Kenoras added two more majors including an interception, which he brought back for a touchdown. Dayton Massey and Caleb Alyard scored their first career touchdowns, and Dylan Eugster also added a major.

Josh Seaman filled in at quarterback after Chase Henning went down in the first quarter. Seaman rounded out the scoring with a 15-yard romp to the end zone capping off a solid game of leading the offence.

The Chargers defense was solid, posting their first shut out of the season. The team now heads to the Lower Mainland where they will face Comox this Sunday.

Junior Bantam

The Junior Bantam Chargers lost a tight game on Sunday against the Kelowna Riders by a score of 23-18. Offensively, the Chargers were lead by quarterback Jonah Rivette, who rushed for one touchdown.

Other touchdowns were scored by Braidy Parkes, her fifth of the young season, and rookie Sean Iler.

The defence was lead by the strong hitting of Dom Kemitzis and linebacker Austin Hanna, who had an interception. Top lineman this week was awarded to Simon Wiebe. The Chargers are now 1-1 and will play next week in Kelowna.

Peewee

The Peewee Chargers faced the Kelowna Riders on Sunday afternoon, losing 18-0.

It was a hard-fought battle with the Chargers improving significantly from their opener against Kamloops the previous week. The Charger defence held the very large Rider offence to just two majors in the first half. The Charger offence had many good drives, but were unable to convert.

Leading the way defensively were Tristan Verney and Riley McEowin. Offensively, Malaki Rockwood and Manraj Chhokar were standouts, with Rockwood hauling in a 25-yard pass from quarterback Cohen Boyd. The Peewee’s have a bye next weekend and will face the Vernon Magnums Oct. 2 at the SASCU Sports Field.

Atom

The Salmon Arm Atom Chargers played a hard-fought game last Sunday. Even with a loss against Kelowna, and an 0-2 start to the season the coaches are pleased with the progress being made by the young team.