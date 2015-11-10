Selkirks’ season gets underway

The Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club looks to build off the success of last season's performances as they got back to training last week.

“Our top group is well established, but we still have more room for swimmers to join as we are about 85 per cent full in our programs,” said Selkirks head coach Barry Dearing.

Once again, the I Can Swim program will make a return to the Selkirks. The program is intended for those who want to learn the basics of competitive swimming.

“Lots of kids know how to swim but many don’t know the basics of competitive swimming like turns, dives and different strokes like the butterfly,” said Dearing.

The program will be held on Mondays at the SASCU Recreation Centre pool and gets underway on Oct. 3 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Dearing has also decided to add a two-times-a-week swim program that will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“When I first came to Salmon Arm, I thought there was a program missing,” Dearing said.

“This twice-a-week program is not a huge time commitment and kids won’t have to choose between two different sports to be in the program. It will also give them a good taste for swimming.”

The top group of Selkirks will look to make an impact this year as they have set their focus on competing on the national stage once again.

The first meet for the Selkirks is in Penticton at the end of October.