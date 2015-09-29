Golds moved to AA division

Friday night lights: Dawson Marchant of Lord Tweedsmuir makes a touchdown catch in the rain as he is marked by the Golds’ Austin Crocker and Bladen Stephens on at SASCU Sports Field on Friday, Sept. 16.

Last week an unprecedented step was taken as B.C. High School Football changed the tier status of three of its member schools two days before the start of its second full week of play.

One of the schools directly affected by the change is Salmon Arm Secondary, as they have been moved down from the AAA tier to the AA tier.

“Being moved to AA gives us the awesome opportunity of competing for a playoff spot, which is definitely our goal,” said Golds head coach Jordan Grieve.

“With lots of juniors and first-time players on the team we think this is a great fit for us.”

The change was premature as it was originally supposed to take place before the start of next season as B.C. High School Football bases its student count on the preceding school year’s population.

Triple A schools have Grade 11-12 male populations of 275 or more, while AA schools are 274 or under.

Salmon Arm will join Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies, Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves, Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders, the Langley Saints and North Vancouver’s Argyle Pipers, who were also moved down to the AA’s East Division.

On Friday evening under the lights and heavy rain the Golds took to the field against Lord Tweedsmuir.

“We had some sick and injured players which gave some of our new players a chance to experience their first taste of game action,” said Grieve.

The Golds lone touchdown of the game came just before the half after a 60-yard march down the field.

Quarterback Jayden Mourato was forced out of the pocket and made a pinpoint accurate pass on the run to receiver Bladen Stephens, who hauled in the ball despite being closely marked.

“We learned a lot from that game and it should motivate us to have a great week of practice,” said Grieve.

The Golds next exhibition match up will be their first on the road this season against Valleyview this Friday in Kamloops.