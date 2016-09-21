Defensive juggernaut

Salmon Arm’s Trent Poroznuk, left, makes a timely knockdown stopping Westsides’ Julian Estrada from making a reception at the SASCU Sports Field on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Bantam Chargers got their second win of the season with a commanding 52-0 shut out victory over the Westside Warriors. The Chargers next game is against Comox.

Salmon Arm’s Trent Poroznuk, left, makes a timely knockdown stopping Westsides’ Julian Estrada from making a reception at the SASCU Sports Field on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Bantam Chargers got their second win of the season with a commanding 52-0 shut out victory over the Westside Warriors. The Chargers next game is against Comox.