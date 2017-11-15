A tale of two Shuswap towns

Chase Heat goalie Billy Cawthorn lunges out with his stick to knock the puck away, keeping the heat up 1-0 after two periods. Cawthorn would later complete the shutout as Chase knocked off the Sicamous Eagles by a final score of 4-0. - Image credit: Rick Koch photo.

BY SCOTT KOCH

CONTRIBUTOR

A blast of Heat passed through the Thompson-Shuswap during the cold snap from Tuesday the 7th to Saturday the 11th. The kids from the local junior shinny squad created the unique weather phenomenon.

The rough and tumble lads of the Kamloops Storm came to the Art Holding Memorial Arena mid-week and attempted to disrupt the Heat front. The Chase side popped in a pair, the first from Kolten Moore assisted by Josh Bourne and Jayce Schweizer.

Moore was money in the bank from there on in for the three games in the hot streak. The big fellow Zachary Fournier got the second counter from Gavin Mattey and Schweizer. The Loops lads got a pair back from the infamous Curtis Magas to tie up the match. Magas would end his game early, getting three goals and a nine-game suspension for his extracurricular activities. Moore from Kaden Black and Cory Loring ensured the first ended 3-2 for Chase.

In the second, Kamloops notched it at 3-3. In the third, it was rookie Gavin Mattey from Fournier and Evan Hughes, followed by Pat Brady with an empty net tally from Grady Musgrave and Fournier, which put a bow on a 5-3 win.

Dependable and consistent rear guard Cam Watson has been lost to the team for 10 weeks, due to a broken leg and ligament damage received in a fracas with the goaltender running Magas. Mathew Ens in goal, played with maturity and resolve in fending off the invaders.

Game 2 saw the Heat in Sicamous on Friday the 10th versus the Eagles.

Chase scored three in the first, four in the second and four in the third to earn a lopsided 11-2 road win. In the first, it was Fournier from Brady and Hughes, followed by Colten Nikiforuk from Black and Fournier. The third goal came from Moore assisted by Bourne.

In the second it was Moore again from Brady and Ryan Okino, Bourne from Loring and Moore, Brady on the man advantage from Bourne and Loring, and then Bourne from Moore and Loring.

In the third period, it was Loring from Grady Musgrave and Moore, Bourne again from Jackson Marshall and Brayden Haskell, and Okino from Nikiforuk and Musgrave. The Eagles then popped a pair to stymie a shutout. Ens defended his end of the business, stopping 34 of 36 in goal for the win. The line of Moore ( two goals, four assists, six points), Bourne (3-3-6) and Loring (1-3-4) combined for 16 points.

Game 3 was back in Chase against the Eagles on Saturday the 11th, Remembrance Day. Bourne from Brady in the first was the only scoring until midway through the third period. Moore got the next one from Brady and Loring, then Loring lasered a goal from Moore and Okino. The third goal of the final stanza came off the twisted twig of Bourne into an empty net, helped by Loring and Schweizer. Billy Cawthorn earned a shutout in a 4-0 win, stopping 21 Eagle attempts.

Ice chips: Remembrance Day was recognized with the team participating in the parade and service, followed by an opening game ceremony including a Legion piper and colour party. The Heat presented the Legion Branch 107 with a camouflage jersey with the number 107 on the back in an emotional moment.

Seven Heat players are in the top 50 in the KIJHL, led by Josh Bourne who is tops in the entire league. The seven include Bourne (1), Moore (14), Fournier (15), Black (22), Brady (29), Loring (30) and Okino (47).

Next up on Friday the 17th are the Summerland Steam who lead the Okanagan Division. This game will have a playoff feel to it as Chase is tops in the Doug Birks Division.