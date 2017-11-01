Super League Triathlon, the event replacing Challenge Penticton, is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes. Photo courtesy of Super League Triathlon

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

Age group registrations for the new triathlon event coming to Penticton is now open.

“Age group athletes are the life blood of our sport, next August in Penticton they will all have the opportunity to feel like pro’s while they race the new exciting format of Super League Triathlon,” said Michael Brown, executive director of MB Events, the company producing the 2018 Penticton event. “This is the future of age group triathlon racing and we are excited to have it take place in a location with so much triathlon history as Penticton.”

Super League Triathlon, the event replacing Challenge Penticton, is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes. It is a shorter, faster race format in a closed league series.

The three day event (Aug. 17 to 19, 2018) includes mass-participation age group racing featuring triathlon Equalizer events and an Enduro event. Friday afternoon starts with a stand-alone time trial followed up with a Saturday morning, swim-run-swim-bike-run to round out the first round Equalizer. Those two times are added together to crown the winners of the Equalizer race. Sunday has the age group athletes tackling an Enduro event which involves continuous back-to-back sprint distance events. The total race time from Sunday’s race defines the ranking and winners of the Enduro race.

According to the Penticton race website, there will be a team relay division for all events, each team member will do one portion of the race weekend or split up the daily races. There will also be a family fun run will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

Here is Chris McCormack, co-founder of Super League Triathlon talking about bringing the events to the mainstream

Michael D’Hulst, co-founder of Super League Triathlon describes the new age Group format as the next natural step in the evolution of Super League.

“After very successful male and female professional races the next step was to bring Super League Triathlon to the masses, we believe the age group athlete will have the same memorable experience as the pros have had and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across North America to take in Super League Triathlon Canada-Penticton in 2018.”

Age group format racing is not the only must-see event this summer. Penticton will host the only official “Golden Qualifier” Super League Triathlon race in the Americas next year. Pro athletes will have the opportunity to earn direct qualification into the Super League Triathlon Championship series. The top four pro male and pro female finishers will earn their golden ticket and immediate qualification for the Championship Series including all the perks that come with Super League Triathlon status.

Organizers said course maps and information will be available in early 2018 as they are currently working with the City of Penticton and the Ministry of Transport to finalize the details. The central locations for the events will be the Athletes Village/Expo Area in Gyro Park. The awards and celebrations will take place in Gyro Park and transition area will by in Rotary Park. The finish line and grandstands will be located on Lakeshore Drive next to Gyro Park.

