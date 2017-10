This marks the team’s second loss of the season against Trail

Forward Ryan Hogg gets sandwiched between two Trail players during Saturday night’s contest between the ‘Backs and the Trail Smoke Eaters. -Image Credit: Chris Fowler/Pure Life Photography

The Shaw Centre has been good to the Silverbacks.

But this year Trail seems to be enjoying good favour on Salmon Arm ice.

Trail beat the ‘Backs on Saturday night by a score of 6-4.

The Silverbacks never got the momentum in the game, with the score 3-2 after the first period, and 4-3 at the end of the second.

The last match-up between the two teams on Sept. 16 saw the Smoke Eaters post the win at the Shaw Centre.

Trail now has a 6-1 win-loss record, versus Salmon Arm’s three wins and five losses.