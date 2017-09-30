‘Backs make it three

Elijiah Barriga and Luke Santerno face off during a last season playoff game between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Shaw Centre. The ‘Backs play Trail tonight, Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Shaw Centre. Game time is 7 p.m. -File photo Elijiah Barriga and Luke Santerno face off during a playoff game between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Shaw Centre on Wednesday, March 8.

It was another notch in the win column for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on home ice Friday night.

The ‘Backs beat the Coquitlam Express by a score of 5-3 in regulation play, dominating shots on goal 46-21.

This was the team’s third consecutive win after winning back-to-back games last week at the Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack last week.

Salmon Arm beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals (1-4-0-0) last Thursday, and Austin Chorney scored the winner as the Silverbacks got by the Surrey Eagles (1-4-1-1) 3-2 in overtime last Friday. The Silverbacks also faced former head coach Brandon West who is now behind the Eagles bench.

The ‘Backs face Trail tonight at the Shaw Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.