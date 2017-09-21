‘Backs post first victory

Team plays Surrey this morning in Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack

Nic Tallarico deflects a shot on goal during the Silverbacks’ game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Sept. 1. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer Nic Tallarico deflects a shot on goal during the Silverbacks’ game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Sept. 1. The team won their first regular season game against Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 20. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Silverbacks put their first regular season win on the board at the Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack Wednesday.

The Silverbacks, who are 1-4 so far this season, beat 3-2 vs Cowichan Valley Capitals by a score of 3-2. The caps are starting the season with a 1-3 win-loss record.

Josh Latta scored twice to lead the team to victory.

Silverbacks dominated shots on net 38-27.

The team continues their showcase schedule by playing this morning against Surrey.