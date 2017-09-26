LJ Blackburn makes the tackle on a West-Kelowna Tiger Cats player on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Chargers games on September 24 had a big-league atmosphere as it was football day at the SASCU Sports Fields and the sidelines were lined with spectators enjoying the barbecue concession, raffle and game announcers. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Big hit

LJ Blackburn makes the tackle on a West-Kelowna Tiger Cats player

LJ Blackburn makes the tackle on a West-Kelowna Tiger Cats player on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Chargers games on September 24 had a big-league atmosphere as it was football day at the SASCU Sports Fields and the sidelines were lined with spectators enjoying the barbecue concession, raffle and game announcers.

Most Read