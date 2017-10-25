Busy week for Silverbacks

Pure Life Photography Ryan Hogg carries the puck up ice in a game against the Merritt Centennials on Oct. 21 at the Shaw Centre.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have been busy, playing four games in six days as the BCHL season continues.

The ’Backs picked up two wins and two losses; one of them a tough double-overtime defeat against Merritt.

The Silverbacks played the Wenatchee Wild on Tuesday Oct. 23 at the Shaw Centre.

The opening period was dominated by the Silverbacks, with goals from Trevor Adams and Trey Thomas leaving the score 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Neither team could solve the opposing goaltender in the second frame.

Wenatchee started their comeback attempt with a goal 10 minutes into the third period. The Wild went on to tie the game with a power-play goal following a blow-to-the-head call on Ryan Hogg of the Silverbacks.

With just four minutes remaining, Salmon Arm product Logan Mostat slipped the puck past Wild goaltender Austin Park to give the Silverbacks a lead they maintained until the final buzzer.

The Silverbacks hit the road on Oct. 20 and came out on the wrong side of a 6-1 rout in Chilliwack.

The Chiefs tallied up two goals in the first from Regan Kimens and Brendan O’Reilly.

Kimens struck again early in the second with a short-handed goal. The Chiefs went on to score again in the final minute of the period.

Mitchell Stapley scored the ’Backs only goal of the game early in the third, but as the final period wore on the Silverbacks couldn’t hold off the Chiefs’ offence.

Kimens rounded out his hat trick with another short-handed marker 10 minutes into the third before Skyler Brind’Amour scored Chilliwack’s sixth and final goal.

With little time to rest, the Silverbacks returned home to the Shaw Centre to face-off against the Meritt Centennials on Oct. 21. The ’Backs and ’Cents battled to a standstill through regulation time and the first overtime period before Merrit scored for the win.

Josh Latta struck first for the Silverbacks, firing the puck past Centennials’ goalie Jared Breitkreuz.

Henry Cleghorn scored a short-handed goal for Merritt to tie the game back up.

Before the first period was over Latta scored again.

Merritt dominated the second period, scoring two goals and firing 18 shots at Bo Didur in net for the Silverbacks. The ’Backs mustered six shots in the second period.

The Salmon Arm squad found their feet in the third period with a power play goal from Nick Unruh, tieing the game.

Cleghorn scored again giving Merritt the lead with less than three minutes in regulation.

Adams came through in the clutch — scoring on the power play with under two minutes to go.

Neither team could get the puck into the back of the net in the first overtime period. Early in the second overtime period, Nicholas Wicks scored the game winner for Merritt assisted by Zach Zorn.

The following afternoon, the Silverbacks played another home game against the visiting West Kelowna Warriors.

In net for the Silverbacks was 17-year-old Ethan Langenegger, making his BCHL debut after being called up from the Thompson Blazers in the BCMML.

Neither team was able to score in the first period; Salmon Arm successfully killed two penalties.

Marcus Mitchell got the Silverbacks on the board with a goal early in the second frame assisted by Mostat and Rhett Kingston.

Noah Wakeford made the score 2-1 Silverbacks later in the second.

Michael Lombardi scored West Kelowna’s only goal before the end of the second frame.

As the game ticked down to its final minutes Kingston scored, capping off a 3-1 win.

Langenegger earned the first star stopping 36 of 37 shots.