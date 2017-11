LJ Blackburn, number 86, goes on an outside run after taking the handoff from Davin Lawson,number 45, during the Shuswap Chargers Atom team’s SIFC championship game against the Kelowna Lions. The Atom Chargers lost 48-20.-image credit: Douglas David Farrow/Black Press

Championship game

LJ Blackburn, number 86, goes on an outside run after taking the handoff from Davin Lawson