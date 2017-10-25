Provincial Martial Arts Club coach Holly Raczynski and students Houston Rampton, Danette Rampton and Samantha Koll traveled to Vancouver to compete in the Western Canadian Martial Arts Championships. Between the three competitors, they brought home seven gold medals, four silvers, and a Grand Championship. They competed in various form divisions and sparring. The PMA team is now training hard for an international karate competition coming up in 2018 in Las Vegas. -image credit: photo contributed

Championships

Local martial artists brought home seven gold medals, four silvers, and a Grand Championship

Provincial Martial Arts Club coach Holly Raczynski and students Houston Rampton, Danette Rampton and Samantha Koll traveled to Vancouver to compete in the Western Canadian Martial Arts Championships. Between the three competitors, they brought home seven gold medals, four silvers, and a Grand Championship. They competed in various form divisions and sparring. The PMA team is now training hard for an international karate competition coming up in 2018 in Las Vegas.

