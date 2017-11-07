Curling for Cancer

Curlers hit the sheets in their best Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Nov. 5.
Curlers hit the sheets in their Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society
Curlers hit the sheets in their best Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Nov. 5.
Record setting cold temperatures saw some wineries get in an early harvest of the sweet wine
Cold weather hits the valley with a thud
Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.
Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest
Gloves, toques, scarves, long underwear among items needed at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter.
The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week
After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree
The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal
NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis
Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada
The club was well represented with 16 racers competing in five races throughout the day
Para-swimmer brings national-team expertise home to help others
The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week
Ownership group celebrates fans with tickets, bus trip.
With six of their top eight forwards injured the Silverbacks fought an uphill battle this weekend