Curling for Cancer

Curlers hit the sheets in their Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society

Deane Henderson, Lori Petryshen, Carol Noz and Barb Henderson, one of the teams competing in the Curl for Cancer event held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 5. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Curlers hit the sheets in their best Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Nov. 5.

Lew Dies sports a helmet from a different ice-sheet sport while curling on Sunday, Nov. 5.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Ann and Markku Nikmo work sweep a stone down the ice on Sunday, Nov. 5.-image credit: Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer