Drag racing season winds up in Osoyoos

Father/son drag racing duo Ken and Warren Brown of Oliver line up for a grudge match at Richter Pass Motorplex Sunday in Osoyoos. Neither men snagged a trophy last weekend, but when fun runs in your blood, the weekend is never a loss. Dan Hodson photo

The Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) 2017 drag race season is now in the history books.

Shana Cachola of WCRA said it was a record-breaking season with drivers to every event. In their September race, they had 106, one more than last year. The final weekend at the Richter Pass Motorplex had 94 drivers putting on a show for a crowd of more than 400.

“The fan base seems to really get taking off as well. We have our grand stands filled every race,” said Cachola. “That is something that other tracks envy. They just stand, looking at our crowd, in awe.”

The final rounds of the day played out as follows:

Sportsman’s Bracket

Jim Behnke of Mission drove his 1971 Plymouth Scamp to victory over Blair Ogilvy of Osoyoos and his Chevrolet pick-up.

Pro Bracket

Jim Piggot of Salmon Arm took the trophy in his 1971 Plymouth Duster away from Mark Sherriff of Summerland and his Deputy Diesel 2005 Chevrolet pick-up.

Super Pro Bracket

Bucky (Michael) Stewart of Langley zipped the trophy home in his 1967 Chevy II. Stewart drove past Kayle Shaw of Penticton in his 1973 dragster.

Bike/Sled

Stuart Eckley of Osoyoos reigned victorious on his 2002 Kawasaki 2X9, by beating out Dale Senkiw of Kelowna on his 1984 Suzuki G5 1150.

Reaction Time

This weekend’s winner of reaction time, Penticton’s Dean Russell, was only .001 of a second off a perfect launch in his 1967 Mercury Comet Caliente.

Ron Tasker Memorial/Sportsman of the year

This season WCRA elected two people to win the Ron Tasker Memorial Trophy. James Lutz of Enderby with his 1966 Ford Fairlaine will share the trophy with twin brother Jason Lutz also driving a 1966 Ford Fairlaine. Both gentlemen exhibit good sportsmanship, a sincere willingness to help around the track, and promote the WCRA enthusiastically to their friends, relatives and anyone else in Enderby who is willing to listen.

Visit www.winecountryracing.ca for updates throughout the winter.