Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News The Sicamous Eagles pay their respects while helping with this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the community cenotaph.

Eagles humbled by Heat

Chase team takes home and away games

It’s surprising fire alarms didn’t go off at the recreation centre arena Friday night with how the Chase Heat smoked the Sicamous Eagles.

The Nov. 10 game at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre saw the home team suffer an 11-2 loss to the Hot Hot Heat. The Doug Birks Division leaders dominated throughout the night, potting three goals in the first frame, four in the second and four more in the third. The plucky Eagles persisted, however, to add two goals before the final buzzer. Eric Bertuzzi potted a single off Brian Bailer and Justin Hodgson. The last goal of the night was a power-play conversion at :18 by Nicholas Cossa off Ty Tippett and Bailer.

Goaltending duties for the night were split between Zach Wickson and Brandon Clark. Wickson stopped 24 out of 29 shots on net, while Clark stopped 25 of 31.

On Saturday, after attending Sicamous’ Remembrance Day ceremony, the Eagles were off to the Art Holding Memorial Arena to once again face off against the Heat. The Eagles fared a little better this time around, but still wound up on the losing end of a 4-0 tally.

Wickson and Clark shared goaltending duties once again, with Clark stopping seven of eight goals. Wickson stopped 44 of 46, and was named the game’s second star.

