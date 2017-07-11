Ground ball

Pitcher Tyson Allard of the Salmon Arm Mosquito AA team throws the ball to the first baseman, Zach Veninsky, on Saturday, July 8. Salmon Arm won both games of their July 8 double header against the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) AA team 15-8 and 18-9. The team also won both of their games in Vernon on July 9. They play for provincial berths on July 28-30 at Elks park.