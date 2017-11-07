Ice Breakers start skating season

The club was well represented with 16 racers competing in five races throughout the day

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers started off their racing season with their first meet – The Classic Chill – in Kamloops on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The club was well represented with 16 racers competing in five races throughout the day against skaters from around the province.

The club’s youngest skater, Paige Isaac, 4, sped her way to personal best times in the 100-metre race. Seven-year-old Peter Ely raced to three personal best times in division 7.

In division 6, Mackenzie Keating, Keagan Issac and Hudson Kearl competed in the 100m, 200m, 500m and 800m.

The Classic Chill was a debut racing event for Brighton Irwin and Nathan Bastiaansen, ages 10 and 11 respectively. They raced the 200m, 400m, 500m and 1,200m in division 5 with teammates Jett Nash and Corbin Coubrough.

Ila Isaac, Devyn Hughes and Lincoln Thurgood heated up the ice in division 4 — racing 200-, 400-, 500- and 1,200-metre distances.

Madelyn Feist, Aila Norlin and Phoenix Nash raced in the division 3 category. Jack Issac raced in division 2. Competitors in both divisions raced the 200m, 400m, 500m and 1,500m.

“Congratulations to all Ice Breaker skaters for their great racing and personal best times achieved this weekend,” says coach Rick Hofmann.

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers are getting prepared to host their annual Ice Jam event on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Shaw Centre. Racing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., admission is free. Spectators are welcome to check out this exciting sport for all ages.