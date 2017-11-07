Ice Breakers start skating season

The club was well represented with 16 racers competing in five races throughout the day

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers started off their racing season with their first meet – The Classic Chill – in Kamloops on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The club was well represented with 16 racers competing in five races throughout the day against skaters from around the province.

The club’s youngest skater, Paige Isaac, 4, sped her way to personal best times in the 100-metre race. Seven-year-old Peter Ely raced to three personal best times in division 7.

In division 6, Mackenzie Keating, Keagan Issac and Hudson Kearl competed in the 100m, 200m, 500m and 800m.

The Classic Chill was a debut racing event for Brighton Irwin and Nathan Bastiaansen, ages 10 and 11 respectively. They raced the 200m, 400m, 500m and 1,200m in division 5 with teammates Jett Nash and Corbin Coubrough.

Ila Isaac, Devyn Hughes and Lincoln Thurgood heated up the ice in division 4 — racing 200-, 400-, 500- and 1,200-metre distances.

Madelyn Feist, Aila Norlin and Phoenix Nash raced in the division 3 category. Jack Issac raced in division 2. Competitors in both divisions raced the 200m, 400m, 500m and 1,500m.

“Congratulations to all Ice Breaker skaters for their great racing and personal best times achieved this weekend,” says coach Rick Hofmann.

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers are getting prepared to host their annual Ice Jam event on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Shaw Centre. Racing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., admission is free. Spectators are welcome to check out this exciting sport for all ages.

Previous story
Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach
Next story
Curling for Cancer

Just Posted

Cold temps means early ice wine

Record setting cold temperatures saw some wineries get in an early harvest of the sweet wine

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Shelter opens just before snow falls

Gloves, toques, scarves, long underwear among items needed at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter.

‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

Manning trains with the best

Para-swimmer brings national-team expertise home to help others

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

Taking their cheering on the road

Ownership group celebrates fans with tickets, bus trip.

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

Bidding for Murder a wild, crazy comedy

Quaaout dinner theatre offers delights for all the senses.

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Most Read