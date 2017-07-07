Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

Kamloops’ Kelly Olynyk spent first four seasons with Boston Celtics

Kelly Olynyk (right) (Instagram - @kellyolynyk) Kelly Olynyk (far right), (Instagram - @kellyolynyk)

Canadian Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

A 7-foot centre from Kamloops, with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve.

He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 per cent last season.

Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

