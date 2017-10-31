The North Zone Kings, Kamloops Midget Tier 1 Thanksgiving International Hockey Classic champions. -image credit: photo contributed

Kings light the lamp in Kimberley

The North Zone Midget Tier 1 Kings swept the East Kootenay Ice 8-2 and 6-1

The North Zone Midget Tier 1 Kings swept the East Kootenay Ice 8-2 and 6-1 in Okanagan Midget Tier 1 Hockey League play in Kimberley.

Lee Christensen opened the scoring for the Kings Saturday on a powerplay, assisted by captain Joe Eggert at 16:10 of the first period.

Braden Koran answered for the Ice at 10:32, but Cameron Moger put the Kings ahead three minutes later when he jumped up into the play and went five-hole. Dawson Chase drew the assist.

Cameron Ried replied for the Ice on a end-to-end effort that caught the Kings’ penalty killers sleeping.

Eric Noren pushed the Kings up 3-2, assisted by Nic Teale. From then on, the Kings took full control. Eggert from Noren, at 11:14, and Chase from Damian Coljee-Fehr, on the power play, put North Zone ahead by three after the middle frame. Christensen from Eli Dwyer, Teale from Aidan Rysen, and Eggert, on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, beat a Kootenay defender wide, to finish the offence. Tyler Sedlacek took the win with 18 stops.

In Sunday’s meeting, Chase jumpstarted the offence on a gorgeous cross-ice pass from Moger. Christensen drew the secondary assist on the powerplay.

The teams traded goals in the second period with Christensen, assisted by Dylan Huber and Coljee-Fehr, counting for the Kings. Eggert from Noren, at 8:05 of the third, put the Kings up 3-1. Kohen Martin, Eggert and Coljee-Fehr rounded out the scoring while Noren, Jaron Bootsma, Teale and Huber recorded assists. Caleb Mitchell recorded 15 saves.

The Kings leadership group also includes Chase, Dylan Sedlacek and, Aidan Rysen, as alternate captains.

