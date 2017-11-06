Kings too much for Silverbacks

The home team fell 4-1 to Powell River Sunday afternoon at the Shaw Centre

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks fell 4-1 against the visiting Powell River Kings in an afternoon matchup at the Shaw Centre on Nov. 5.

The Silverbacks had a few breakaway scoring chances and successfully defended against a five-on-three in the opening period. Neither team could get the puck past the oposing goaltender for most of the period. Kyle Dumba, who got the start in net for the Silverbacks faced 16 shots in the opening frame.

In the final minute of the period Carter Turnbull of the Kings scored a goal on the power play. Just a few seconds later Mitchell Williams fired another goal into the back of the Silverbacks’ net just as the period-ending buzzer was sounding.

The Silverbacks offence came alive in the second period with a goal from Rhett Kingston assisted by Trevor Adams and Akito Hirose.

There was no more scoring in the second period.

The third was also scoreless, until the final two minutes when the Kings scored twice on the Silverbacks’ empty net.

The ‘Backs are back on the ice Wednesday Nov. 8 in West Kelowna.

