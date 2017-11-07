Lakers rally for tourney title

The Kal Lakers amped things up to take the Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball November Classic.

Danya Truscott of the Fulton Maroons tips the ball over the net against the Valleyview Vikings in the Fulton Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Saturday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Fourth following pool play after a complicated tiebreak on Friday, the Kalamalka Lakers amped things up Saturday to take the 28th Annual Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball November Classic.

Maria Hansen’s Lakers stopped the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 2-1 (23-25, 25-22, 15-9) in the matinee final of the eight-team tournament.

Captain Alex Mackinnon, normally an outside hitter who moved to middle blocker earlier Saturday, was stellar and Grade 10 call-up Jessica Grages was a force on the left side closing out the second set with a thrill kill.

The final two sets had Chelsea Rooseboom, who was injured all week, come in to serve and make several key defensive digs to keep Kal ahead. Taylor Francks, also summoned from Grade 10, came in like a veteran and made crucial serves to pull out the wins.

“Sydney Fillion was rock-solid on defence all weekend as well as being a force at the net in the power position,” said Hansen. “She was the coach’s choice for tourney MVP.”

Kal started the day by outlasting the VSS Panthers in three sets, using a stingy, solid defensive style, forcing VSS to earn every point. Rachel Gareau was solid from the setting position and ran the offence smoothly all tournament for Kal.

The Lakers grounded the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 2-0 in the semifinals with Georgia Elliott a tower at the net blocking from the right side.

After finishing second in their pool, Fulton defeated Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops 2-0 (25-19, 25-22) in a quarterfinal before falling 2-1 (25-23, 14-25, 4-15) to Valleyview in the semis. Fulton took third spot by dispatching Westsyde 25-12, 25-18. Danya Truscott led Fulton in the playoffs with 16 kills, followed by Emma Bin with 13 and Allison Hobkirk with 10. Brittany Cox nicely set up Sorcha Pascoe, Emily Bodenmann and Danika Aeichele, while Paige Noakes was the top passer (20) followed by Emily Dahl (12).