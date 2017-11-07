Danya Truscott of the Fulton Maroons tips the ball over the net against the Valleyview Vikings in the Fulton Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Saturday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Lakers rally for tourney title

The Kal Lakers amped things up to take the Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball November Classic.

Fourth following pool play after a complicated tiebreak on Friday, the Kalamalka Lakers amped things up Saturday to take the 28th Annual Fulton Maroons Senior Girls Volleyball November Classic.

Maria Hansen’s Lakers stopped the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 2-1 (23-25, 25-22, 15-9) in the matinee final of the eight-team tournament.

Captain Alex Mackinnon, normally an outside hitter who moved to middle blocker earlier Saturday, was stellar and Grade 10 call-up Jessica Grages was a force on the left side closing out the second set with a thrill kill.

The final two sets had Chelsea Rooseboom, who was injured all week, come in to serve and make several key defensive digs to keep Kal ahead. Taylor Francks, also summoned from Grade 10, came in like a veteran and made crucial serves to pull out the wins.

“Sydney Fillion was rock-solid on defence all weekend as well as being a force at the net in the power position,” said Hansen. “She was the coach’s choice for tourney MVP.”

Kal started the day by outlasting the VSS Panthers in three sets, using a stingy, solid defensive style, forcing VSS to earn every point. Rachel Gareau was solid from the setting position and ran the offence smoothly all tournament for Kal.

The Lakers grounded the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 2-0 in the semifinals with Georgia Elliott a tower at the net blocking from the right side.

After finishing second in their pool, Fulton defeated Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops 2-0 (25-19, 25-22) in a quarterfinal before falling 2-1 (25-23, 14-25, 4-15) to Valleyview in the semis. Fulton took third spot by dispatching Westsyde 25-12, 25-18. Danya Truscott led Fulton in the playoffs with 16 kills, followed by Emma Bin with 13 and Allison Hobkirk with 10. Brittany Cox nicely set up Sorcha Pascoe, Emily Bodenmann and Danika Aeichele, while Paige Noakes was the top passer (20) followed by Emily Dahl (12).

Previous story
Sports shorts
Next story
Manning trains with the best

Just Posted

Documentary examines Okanagan water conflicts

Competing Okanagan Valley water users profiled in documentary

Watch Dancing with the Shuswap Stars live

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourites through Paypal

Cold temperatures means early ice wine

Record setting cold temperatures saw some wineries get in an early harvest of the sweet wine

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

Curling for Cancer

Curlers hit the sheets in their Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society

Manning trains with the best

Para-swimmer brings national-team expertise home to help others

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

Taking their cheering on the road

Ownership group celebrates fans with tickets, bus trip.

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

Most Read