Owen Mckill of Vernon gets some air over an obstacle as he competes in the Endurocross Head to Head race at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Off Road Motorcycle Racing was full throttle in Vernon last weekend as Silver Star Mountain Resort hosted the Bannister GM Rev Limiter Hare Scramble and the Vernon Motorsports Tap-Out Endurocross.

Hundreds of racers and spectators came out for the event including Endurocross (EX) – a hybrid motorcycle competition, a mix of Motocross, Trials, and Endurocross, held on a closed course the size of a hockey rink. Riders negotiated rocks, logs, loader tires and numerous other obstacles while they raced head to head. Hare Scramble (HS) is a form of off-road motorcycle racing, with the riders completing multiple laps around a marked course through wooded and rugged natural terrain. An extraordinary feature of the Rev Limiter HS was racers negotiating the EX course at E Lot, each lap.