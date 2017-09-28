Off Road Motorcycle Racing was full throttle in Vernon last weekend as Silver Star Mountain Resort hosted the Bannister GM Rev Limiter Hare Scramble and the Vernon Motorsports Tap-Out Endurocross.
Hundreds of racers and spectators came out for the event including Endurocross (EX) – a hybrid motorcycle competition, a mix of Motocross, Trials, and Endurocross, held on a closed course the size of a hockey rink. Riders negotiated rocks, logs, loader tires and numerous other obstacles while they raced head to head. Hare Scramble (HS) is a form of off-road motorcycle racing, with the riders completing multiple laps around a marked course through wooded and rugged natural terrain. An extraordinary feature of the Rev Limiter HS was racers negotiating the EX course at E Lot, each lap.