NOS BJJ students dominate international competition

Lillian Marchand submits her opponent via Kimura during international competition in California earlier this month.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Earlier this month, three North Okanagan Shuwap Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (NOS BJJ) students competed at the Kids World Jiu-Jitsu Championships and the Kids Internationals in California.

The total medal count for both tournaments for the very hard-working NOS BJJ competitors was five gold medals and one bronze in the six divisions they entered in.

“Elan and Winter Breget and Lillian Marchand once again represented NOS BJJ with class and all had excellent results,” said BJJ coach Mario Deveault.

At the Kids Worlds, Elan Breget won gold in Gi competition and also gold in no Gi. His brother Winter Breget won gold in Gi and bronze in no Gi.

Lillian Marchand won gold in both Gi and no Gi. She followed that performance a week later with another gold at the Kids Internationals.

“I’m very proud of their drive, work ethic and dedication,” Deveault said.