Members of the Shuswap Outlaws Bantam Lacrosse team sell hot dogs, baked goods and raffle tickets in front of Centenoka Mall on Friday, July 7. The team was fundraising to help cover travel costs so they can attend provincials in Parksville and Nanaimo on July 13.

Off to provincials

Jim Elliot

Salmon Arm Observer

