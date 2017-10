Devon Gardener of the Salmon Arm Midget Silvertips makes a cross-ice pass as he is checked by a Chilliwack player on Saturday, Oct. 7. The silvertips lost a 2-1 game to Chilliwack and also fell to West Kelowna and Quesnel but beat North Delta in tournament play at the Shaw Centre this weekend. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer