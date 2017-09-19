On the run

Manraj Chhokar of the Peewee Salmon Arm Chargers carries the ball up field, avoiding Kelowna Lions players during a game at the Little Mountain Sports Fields on Sunday, Sept. 17. Next Sunday’s Chargers home games against the West Kelowna Tigercats will also be Salmon Arm Minor Football’s football day featuring a barbecue concession, game announcers, music merchandise sales and more. Kickoff for the Atom game is 10 a.m. at the Little Mountain Sports Fields. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer