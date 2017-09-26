Open tournament draws tennis talent

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosted the SASCU open tennis tournament from September 22 to 24

Lisa Martin-Patterson stretches out to keep the rally going during the Salmon Arm Tennis Club Open Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Youth and adult players competed in men’s and ladies singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles matches.

In the men’s A singles division, local player West Martin-Patterson picked up second place after losing in the finals to Calvin Thalheimer a top-three ranked BC under 16 junior player.

Meryl Ogden won the ladies A singles in a rematch of last year’s final against Eva Koksalova.

Thalheimer and Martin-Patterson faced off again alongside partners Joachim Nierfeld and Jeremy Bell in the men’s doubles finals. Thalheimer and Nierfeld won a close match.

“The match included great shotmaking, power and finesse by all players,” said tournament director Winston Pain.

The ladies doubles was won by local players Marianne Van Buskirk and Mariejie duPlessis. Pain said they decisively beat their opponents throughout the draw.

Pain said local junior players Tessa Elliott and Aaliyah Martin-Patterson both played exceptionally well.

West Martin-Patterson returns the ball during a men’s singles semifinal game at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club Open Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Shannon Hecker serves the ball during the Salmon Arm Tennis Club Open Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23.