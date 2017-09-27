Optimism grows on Eagles bench

As their roster continues to grow, so does optimism on the Sicamous Eagles’ bench.

The team’s numbers saw a small bump for last weekend’s games versus the Summerland Steam and the Osoyoos Coyotes, from 15 to 18 players. Unfortunately, the Eagles were unable to convert the increase in manpower into a win.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Eagles were in Summerland to do battle with the Steam. Unfortunately, the Okanagan division-leading Steam steamrolled over the Eagles in the first frame, scoring four goals out of 14 shots on net to the Eagles’ two.

The second period saw the Steam add another three goals for a 7-0 lead. But the Eagles did a better job of moving the puck to the Summerland net and were able to get in the last word of the frame, with a marker at 7:46 by Aaron Plessis, assisted by Josh Olson and Jordan Sheasgreen.

The Steam remained strong in the third period, but the Eagles’ showed equal determination. As a result, both teams added one goal apiece, with Sebastien Archambault scoring for Sicamous off Sean Moleschi and Tyler Collens. The game ended 8-2 for the Steam.

Eagles rookie Sheasgreen was named the game’s second star.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Eagles hosted the Coyotes.

The Osoyoos visitors outshot the Eagles 13-4 in the first frame, but the Coyotes were denied all opportunities by netminder Zack Wilson.

In the second and third frames, the Eagles showed skill on the front and back end. But tempers flared and penalties allowed the Coyotes to get the best of them, potting five goals between the two periods – three of them power-play conversions.

Wilson was named the game’s first star, after stopping 39 of 44 shots on net.

Now with a full roster, the Eagles are hoping to see some improvement next week when they face off against the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Arena on Friday, Sept. 29, and then welcome the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday, Sept. 30. Game time is 7 p.m.