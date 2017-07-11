Outlaws snap losing streak

After two disappointing weeks, coming off back-to-back defeats against the top two teams in the league, the GM Outlaws men’s soccer team were back on home field to take on Peters Tirecraft from Vernon.

The Outlaws started the game confidently, moving the ball well through the midfield and creating lots of chances for their strikers, but they failed to capitalize in the opening exchanges.

The majority of possession was within the Tirecraft half and the Outlaws’ goalkeeper didn’t have a touch of the ball for the opening 20 minutes. Tirecraft started to grow into the game but failed to trouble the Outlaws’ back line.

At the midway point of the half, Outlaws’ Donovan Osterreicher lofted a free kick over the defensive line which Marc Austin latched on to just in front of the goalkeeper, flicking the ball over him with his head before slotting a back-heeled finish in to the corner of the goal.

The first half continued with both teams creating chances but neither being able to change the score. The half drew to a close with the Outlaws leading 1-0.

The Outlaws once again started the half strong, pressing forward and causing trouble, but failing to convert their chances.

Fifteen minutes into the half, the Outlaws won a free kick inside their own half. Austin saw the goalkeeper standing off his line and attempted an audacious kick. This had the Tirecraft keeper back peddling as the ball sailed over his head and into the top corner from 60 yards out.

The two goal advantage didn’t last long, as 10 minutes later, Tirecraft defender Tyler Loose controlled the ball inside the Outlaws’ half and burst forward into the penalty area before a tangle of legs brought him down and the referee pointed to the spot.

Loose stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to make the score 2-1.

With Tirecraft buoyed by the goal, they found some extra energy and really started to push deep into Outlaws’ territory in search of an equalizer. Thanks to some excellent defensive work by rookie Tyson Qiodravu, making his debut for the Outlaws, they stood strong and claimed the 2-1 victory.

The Outlaws have a busy schedule coming up as they play on Wednesday, July 12 and Sunday, July 16, with both games at home.