PeeWee Silvertips win home tournament

The Salmon Arm GM Pee Wee Silvertips not only hosted a successful home tournament this past weekend they also took home the top prize.

The Silvertips opened the tournament against a pesky South Delta squad that took advantage of a sluggish start by the home team. However, after being down 3-0 early, the Silvertips got back on track and rattled off six straight goals to win the game 6-3 including two from game MVP Brayson York.

The Silvertips continued their round robin play with three games the following day making for a long and exhausting day. The ‘Tips rose to the challenge starting the day with a 10-1 dominating win over Winfield, followed by an 8-3 win over Prince George before defeating Williams Lake 11-6 in the final game of the night that saw Gage Parrell score 4 goals to go along with his 2 assists.

An undefeated record through round robin play sent the Silvertips directly into Sunday’s championship game where they once again faced South Delta. This time the Silvertips cruised to a 9-2 victory to claim the gold medal on home ice. Standout goaltending by Christian Johnson early in the game held South Delta at bay before the home team blew the game open in the second period with four straight goals. Championship game MVP honours were given to Oscar Mayes who scored three goals in the contest while Avery Deisroth received the “Heart & Hustle Award” for his tenacious effort.

The ‘Tips continue league play this weekend in Vernon.