Puttering around the Shuswap

During a scoreless first period, Chase Heat Kaden Black tries to get the shot off before Sicamous Eagles’ James Kase Hunter and Sebastien Archambault can knock him off balance as he drive towards the net. Rick Koch photo.

By Scott Koch

Contributor

While this isn’t a travel article, it does contain mention of some Shuswap-area activities.

This past Friday night, Sept. 29, a bus travelled from Sicamous, “The Houseboat Capital of Canada” to “Chase, a Shuswap Experience” to provide entertainment to 320 folks from all over Western Canada. From the far eastern shores to the far western shores of Shuswap lakes, two teams in the KIJHL Doug Birks Division got together for the occasion. While the Eagles soared in, the local fans sought out the Heat on a rainy day.

The buzzer went at 7 p.m. at Art Holding Memorial Arena and the race was on! Lots of buzzing around end to end, and after 20 minutes, there was nothing but doughnuts on the scoreboard.

In the second period, Chase popped a pair of golden nuggets, the first from Cory Loring ably assisted by Kolten Moore and Josh Bourne. Towards the latter half, Captain Grady Musgrave got his first of the season from Brayden Haskell and Quinn Slezak.

In the third, the Eagles waited until less than five minutes left to score a power-play marker to get the fans perched on the edges of their seats. However, the Captain came through with another goal, this one on the power play from Kaden Black and Ryan Okino, to restore the two-goal lead. The Eagles stuck a talon deep with four minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough as the Heat claimed a 3-2 win.

After seven games, Chase sits in second place with eight points, six behind the division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies. A trade was made in the past week with the Grand Forks Border Bruins, to acquire 17-year-old defenceman Dune Wald.

The game was the only ice contest for the locals, but games were played elsewhere during the past weekend.

The Annual Chase Heat Golf Tournament was held Saturday the 30th and participants scrambled in the rain to attain success.

The best of the best was the Pittendreigh foursome: Norma, Dennis, Geoff and Keagan assisted by #3 Cameron Watson.

The best of the rest in the opposite direction was the Lanoue quartet consisting of Gary and Karen Bassett, Darryl and Lana Adamson, as well as #4 Dune Wald.

In the prestigious putting contest, Don McKinnon broke a deadlock in a tie breaker claiming a season’s pass as his prize.

The Heat extend a huge thank you to Domtar for providing a necessary piece of equipment for participants on the inclement day. The $10,000 Hole in One sponsored by realtor Lisa Atkinson went unclaimed with #27 Brayden Haskell having the best shot, leaving his drive four feet from pay dirt.

The team is off to the south for the weekend taking on Summerland and Osoyoos.

Next local action is Friday the 13th versus the Princeton Posse, followed by the Kamloops Storm on Tuesday the 17th. The team gratefully acknowledges the support of the fans and the generosity of sponsors and donors.