Michael Mitchell races over the snowy Reino Run course, clearly unbothered by the snow, on Sunday, Oct. 15. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer
Reino Runners brave the elements
Runners at the Reino Run cross-country event had to face snow and mud.
Runners at the Reino Run cross-country event had to face an unusual challenge as they negotiated the 8.5km course:
Snow.
Those familiar with the annual race said this is the first time they recall mid-October flurries blanketing the course and creating slippery and muddy terrain for the runners to cross.
@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Phil Wallensteen hurdles a deep trench as he nears the end of the Reino Run on Sunday, Oct. 15. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.
Daphne Brown maintains a smile as she nears the finish line of the 2017 Reino Run on Sunday, Oct. 15. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer