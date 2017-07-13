Rockets Lind suiting up in Young Stars

Kole Lind of the Kelowna Rockets in action during the Vancouver Canucks prospects game July 6 in Vancouver. The Canucks have confirmed that Lind will play in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton this September. Jeff Vinnick/Vancouver Canucks

Kole Lind is playing in the Canucks Young Stars Classic.

The Canucks confirmed the Kelowna Rockets forward will be on the roster for the Canucks prospects team at the 2017 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic, Sept. 8 to 11. A fan favorite, Lind led the Rockets and finished 15th in WHL scoring with 87 points last season. The 6-1, 185-pound Swift Current, Sask. product also added 12 points in 17 playoff games. He was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team at the end of the season.

Lind and the Canucks open the Young Stars Classic on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks then take on the Calgary Flames on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. and close out the tournament Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. Game dates, times and opponents subject to change.