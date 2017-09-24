Salmon Arm Golf Club joins management group

Monaghan Golf Group to take over golf operations at the club

The operations of the Salmon Arm Golf Club will be under new management.

Monaghan Golf Group which manages eight courses in BC including Langara Golf Course in Vancouver, Bowen Island Golf Club on Bowen Island and Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Kelowna.

“Monaghan Golf Group comes highly recommended from both the private and public sector of the golf industry,” said Joan Sholinder, President of Salmon Arm Golf Club.

“Their knowledge and experience in the industry and their recent expansion into the Okanagan at Shadow Ridge Golf Club, makes them a perfect fit to lead Salmon Arm Golf Club moving forward.”

According to a press release posted on the Monaghan Golf Group Website, the group will mange all aspects of Salmon Arm Golf Club’s golf operations as well as it’s accounting and marketing departments.

“Salmon Arm Golf Club truly is one of the Okanagan’s gems,” said Tom Monaghan, President of Monaghan Golf Group. “It is a well established and mature golf course with some of the prettiest holes in British Columbia. We will be using all of our resources to further elevate the Salmon Arm Golf Club experience for members, guests and the public.”