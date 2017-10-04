Salmon Arm golf pro above par

Salmon Arm Golf Club head pro Jesse Crowe is the 2017 recipient of the Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the PGA of BC. -Image credit: Photo contributed

Salmon Arm Golf Club head pro Jesse Crowe is this year’s recipient of PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award.

Presented by DGL Sports Enterprises Ltd., the award is given to the PGA of BC member who demonstrates exceptional commitment to the association by supporting and promoting the association’s brand, events and initiatives.

“A 15-year member of the association, Crowe has always been an enthusiastic supporter of PGA of BC activities, but perhaps never more than in 2017,” reads a PGA of BC press release. “The 37-year-old participated in every tournament conducted by the PG of BC for which he is eligible while acting as host professionals for the Assistants’ and Seniors’ Championships in June.”

Crowe also championed the association’s junior programming throughout the season, including Canucks Junior Golf Week presented by Odlum Brown Limited and the Jack McLaughlin Memorial Pro-Junior Championship, helping him earn the Interior Region’s nomination for this year’s Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award.