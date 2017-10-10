Scotties tickets now available

Tickets for the Scott Tournament of Hearts in Penticton are now available

Team B.C. Skip Kelly Scott at the 2012 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The Canadian Womans Curling Championship will have a new format when Penticton hosts in 2018. Photo courtesy of Andrew Klaver

Curling fever is picking up in the South Okanagan, so we’re making sure fans have more options to watch the world’s most famous women’s curling event.

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is scheduled for Jan. 27-Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, and as of Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. PT, there will be a variety of new ticket packages on sale that give fans more flexibility to take in the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

Here’s a look at what’s going to be available:

Opening Day Package ($49) – Two draws on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Sunday through Wednesday Day Package ($59) – Three draws in one day

Thursday Day Pack ($49) Day Package – Two guaranteed draws plus tiebreaker (if nec.)

Opening Weekend Pack ($89) – First five draws on opening Saturday and Sunday

Preliminary Round Package ($219) – First 14 draws Saturday through Wednesday

Championship Weekend Package ($189) – Final seven draws plus tiebreaker draw, if necessary. (Friday, Feb. 2-Sunday, Feb. 4).

Championship Pool Pack ($219) – Final nine draws plus tiebreaker draw, if necessary. (Thursday, Feb. 1-Sunday, Feb. 4).

Full event packages also are still available. Club seats (Sections 118-120) are exclusively available as full event packages. Club seats offer a larger, padded seat compared to standard seats.

You can purchase tickets at the SOEC box office, online at curling.ca/tickets or by phone at 1-877-763-2849. All ticket packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees.

With the new 16-team, two-pool competition format being introduced, the B.C. champions’ round-robin schedule is now set for the first few days of the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Once the preliminary round is complete and the top four teams from each pool move into the Championship Pool, the remainder of the schedule will be set.

For now, we know B.C. will play in the opening draw on Saturday, Jan. 27, and also will be featured in Draws 3 and 5 (both on Sunday), 7 (on Monday), 9 and 11 (both on Tuesday) and 13 (on Wednesday).

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts isn’t just about deciding a Canadian champion, though. The always-popular HeartStop Lounge, located at the adjacent Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, will be open to everyone for the duration of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Along with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the athletes, the HeartStop Lounge will offer live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

For the first time, the HeartStop Lounge will be cashless; tokens won’t be used or accepted.

Keep checking www.curling.ca/2018scotties/ for all event updates, including volunteer signup, new ticket offers, team announcements and the event schedule when it is set.

Those wishing to volunteer can register at www.curling.ca/volunteer/ to stay up to date on volunteer opportunities.