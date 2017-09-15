Shaky start costs Silverbacks

The Silverbacks gave up five unanswered goals in the opening period against Penticton Friday night.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks could not come back from giving up five unanswered goals in the opening period against the visiting Penticton Vees.

Penticton began running up the score on the Silverbacks just over two minutes after the opening face off as Lukas Sillinger got one by Nic Tallarico who got the start for the home team. Sillinger struck again before the halfway point of the first period with a top corner snipe from Tallarico’s right side — assisted by Jonny Tychonick.

Joseph Leahy tallied up Penticton’s third goal on the power play.

In the final two minutes of the period, Ryan Sandelin made the score 4-0 Vees with another power play goal. Just seven seconds later Sillinger skated in unassisted and completed his hat trick.

The ‘Backs pulled Tallarico and put Bo Didur between the pipes for the final minute of the period.

After taking the intermission to regain their composure and with a fresh goalie in net, the Silverbacks came out like a new team in the second frame.

Josh Latta got his team on the board early in the period with help from Tanner Campbell and Riley Hayles.

The ‘Backs second goal came from Akito Hirose — punching the puck through heavy traffic in front of the Vees net during a late period power play.

The Silverbacks were looking fit to turn the game around, out-shooting Penticton 15-11 in the second period.

Both teams traded scoring opportunities throughout the third period but both goaltenders held fast.

In the final minute of play, with Silverbacks forward Marcus Mitchell in the penalty box on a slashing call, Jared Nash was able to sneak one by Didur to wrap up a 6-2 win for Penticton.