Sicamous athletes medal at Games

Sicamous athletes picked up an impressive array of hardware at the 55+ BC Games.

The games wrapped up in Greater Vernon/Armstrong/Spallumcheen on Saturday.

Close to 3,600 participants took part in 28 sporting events at facilities throughout the North Okanagan. They were also treated to opening and closing ceremonies, a Thursday afternoon Taste of the Okanagan social on 30th Avenue in Vernon, featuring local vendors, and a Friday night dance.

Diane Tighe was one of Sicamous’ athletes to compete in the games. She participated in more than a half dozen track and field events in the ages 55-59 category and medalled in six.

Tighe earned gold in the 5,000-metre event with a time of 27:01.44; silver in the 1,500-metre with 7:20.59, silver in the 800-metre with 3:28.43 and bronze in the 200 metre and 100 metre, with times of 40.68 and 18.79. She also earned silver in the 10-kilometre road race.

Marianne and Tom Ingebrigtson brought home medals in their respective categories in darts. Marianne and Heather Sinclair of Kamloops won gold in women’s doubles. Tom and George Bougeois of Kamloops won bronze in men’s doubles. Tom also received gold for a perfect score of 180.

Sicamous’ Jack Edinger earned a silver medal along with his teammates on the Shuswap Mariners Men’s 55+ hockey team.

The Shuswap Coots Dragon Boat team won silver in the women 55+ category. The team consists of paddlers from Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Revelstoke, as well as Sicamous’ Brenda Banham, Marilyn Brown, Janet Ferns, Marie Gray, Reg Janzen, Dianne Janzen and Shelly Apps.

With files from the Vernon Morning Star.