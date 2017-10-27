Silverbacks acquire Dumba before road trip

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have picked up goaltender Kyle Dumba ahead of a three-game road trip. -image credit: photo contributed

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks fans will notice a new face between the pipes.

The team announced on October 25 they acquired 19-year-old goaltender Kyle Dumba in a trade for future considerations with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

“We are excited to have Kyle Dumba join the club at the goaltender position. Kyle is a very skilled goalie; with an extremely high compete level. In 2013 the Calgary Hitmen drafted him with the 68th overall pick in the WHL bantam draft. The following year he was named the top midget goalie in the CSSHL while playing for the Edge School for Athletes in Calgary,” said Silverbacks head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson.

“In addition, because I have coached Kyle previously I know he is a great teammate.”

The acquisition of Dumba comes on the heels of the Silverbacks releasing goaltender Nic Tallarico earlier this month.

Dumba will be in the roster as the ‘Backs hit the road to play three road games in three nights. They will face-off against the Surrey Eagles tonight before playing the Cowichan Valley Capitals tomorrow and the Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday.

There will be familiar faces for Silverbacks fans on the opposite bench tonight — The Eagles picked up Tallarico after he was released and former Silverbacks head coach Brandon west is currently at the helm in Surrey.

Related: Brandon West named Surrey Eagles’ new head coach

Salmon Arm Silverbacks dismiss head coach

Heading into tonight’s game the Silverbacks’ power-play is first in the league, capitalizing on 27 per cent of their chances for at total of 24 power-play goals.

The Silverbacks have amassed eight wins and eight losses to start the season while the Eagles are 6-9.

The teams’ previous meeting on September 21 ended in an overtime win for the Silverbacks.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter