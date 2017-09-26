Silverbacks bag first wins of the season

Nic Tallarico deflects a shot on goal during the Silverbacks’ game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Sept. 1. Tallariaco stopped 46 of 48 shots by the Surrey Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Despite facing tough competition, made tougher by a short turnaround between games, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tallied up their first two wins of the regular season at the BCHL Showcase.

In their first game of the showcase, which brought all of the BCHL teams together at the Prospera Centre in Chilliwack for two games each, the ’Backs beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals 3-2.

Following a scoreless first period, Rhett Kingston got the Silverbacks on the board with a power play goal.

Cole Broadhurst tied the game up for the Capitals assisted by Riley Thorpe and Yuri Davis-Martel.

In the final minute of the period, Josh Latta put Salmon Arm back in the lead.

Latta struck again 5:29 into the final frame, assisted by Riley Hayles.

Alec Zawatsky tried to get Cowichan Valley back in the game with a late-period goal, but the Silverbacks held on for their first win of the regular season.

“The team played well and the goal tending was good and that’s sort of a prescription for success,” said Silverbacks head coach Scott Atkinson.

The schedule of the BCHL Showcase made the next game for the Silverbacks an uphill battle. They faced off against Cowichan Valley at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 after making the long trip down to Chilliwack, and then had to take the ice against the Surrey Eagles at 10 a.m. the following morning.

“We were in, by far, the worst position of any team in the tournament,” Atkinson said.

Despite fighting fatigue, the Silverbacks pulled off an overtime win.

Surrey came outshooting, raining 20 shots down on Silverbacks’ goaltender Nic Tallarico in the opening period. Late in the frame, Mackenzie Merriman found the back of the net for Surrey, leaving the score 1-0 heading into the second period.

Kingston scored his second goal of the Showcase in the final seconds of the period, bring the game to a tie.

With Surrey forward Ty Westgard in the box serving an interference penalty, Marcus Mitchell gave the ’Backs their first lead of the game.

With less than four minutes to go in regulation, Surrey’s Jordan Robert tied the game, sending it into overtime.

Austin Chorney got the winning goal two minutes into the first overtime period, wrapping up a tough game on a positive note for the Silverbacks.

Tallarico faced 48 shots against Surrey.

Atkinson praised the goaltender’s play, but said the fatigued Silverbacks were also doing a good job of limiting serious scoring chances.

“We found a way to play way better defensively and structurally. Even though there was a huge amount of shots, I’m gonna say there was very few scoring chances,” he said.

Atkinson said the team’s defence improved greatly, resulting in them going an impressive 15 for 15 on the penalty kill in the two games on the weekend.

“We learned something about our team: that they’ll respond to the challenge.”

The wins at the BCHL Showcase have bolstered the Silverbacks’ confidence heading into a pair of home games against Coquitlam and Trail on September 29 and 30.