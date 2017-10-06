Silverbacks beat ‘Cents

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks scored early and often against the visiting Merritt Centennials at the Shaw Centre on Oct. 6.
The home team found the back of Merritt’s net just :17 seconds into the game and didn’t let up pressure for the full 60 minutes on their way to a 7-4 win.
After Silverbacks captain Grayson Constable opened the scoring, Tanner Campbell snuck one past ’Cents goalie Jacob Berger — his first of two goals in a first-star performance.
Early in the second frame Rhett Kingston tallied up another goal for the ‘Backs.
With Merritt’s Colten Gerlib in the box following a hooking call, Trey Thomas took advantage of a pass from Trevor Adams to make the score 4-0 Silverbacks.
Merritt’s Alex Bourhas got his team on the board late in the third.
Campbell, Marcus Mitchell and Nick Unruh added to the ‘Backs’ total in the third, leaving the score 7-1 for the home team with nine minutes to play.
The Centennials mustered a flurry of offence to finish the game, scoring a shorthanded goal with four minutes remaining and then two more in the final minute, but it was too little too late.