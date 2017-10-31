Silverbacks end trip with over-time thriller

A win against Victoria capped off a three-game three-night road trip for the Silverbacks

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks lost the first two games of their road trip through the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, but bounced back with a thrilling double-overtime win against the Victoria Grizzlies on Oct. 29.

The first game of the three-day three-game road trip didn’t go the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ way.

The ‘Backs lost in overtime against the Surrey Eagles on Oct. 27.

Trey Thomas kicked off the scoring by tallying up a power-play marker for the visitors assisted by Julian Timba and Hudson Schandor.

Marcus Mitchell increased the ‘Backs’ lead to 2-0 early in the second period.

Moments later, Jordan Robert of the Eagles fired the puck past Kyle Dumba, making his first-ever BCHL start in net for the Silverbacks.

In net for the Eagles was former Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico who was released by the team earlier this month.

Noah Wakeford restored Salmon Arm’s two-goal lead before the halfway point of the second frame.

Perry Winfree made it a one-goal game, scoring for Surrey before the period was over.

Josh Latta was sent to the box on a slashing call early in the third and Surrey’s Aaron White made the most of the opportunity, tying the game assisted by Owen Norton and Domenic Masellis.

The ‘Backs were unable to regain the lead in the remaining time.

With regulation time over, the teams entered four-on-four overtime.

Jackson Ross slipped the game winner past Dumba 3:10 into overtime.

The following night, the ‘Backs faced the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The ‘Caps kicked off the scoring with a power play goal from Ethan Scardina as Silverback Demetri Kambeitz sat in the box after a hooking call.

Azzaro Tinling scored the only goal of the second frame before the two minute mark. The ‘Backs put 14 shots on the Cowichan goal in the second but couldn’t solve Adam Marcoux.

The Capitals scored again early in the third.

Bo Didur was pulled out of the net and replaced by Dumba after Cowichan Valley lit the lamp for a fourth time just after the ten-minute mark of the third.

Less than 30-seconds later Mitchell scored for the Silverbacks assisted by Logan Mostat and Spencer Hora.

In the final minute of the game, Troy MacTavish scored on the empty net wrapping up a 5-1 defeat for the Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks were back on the road, heading south to face Victoria in an afternoon game at The Q Centre.

The ‘Backs got off to a slow start, giving up two goals in the opening frame to a Victoria team who had been shut out by Chilliwack the night before.

After out-shooting the home team in the second period the Silverbacks finally cracked Victoria’s goalie with as shot from Austin Chorney in the final minutes of the period.

Trey Thomas tied the game up with a power play goal early in the third frame.

The score remained two all until the end of regulation and through the first overtime period.

Two-minutes into double overtime Wakeford scored the game-winner assisted by Akito Hirose.

The Silverbacks will benefit from a well-deserved rest before traveling to Vernon to face the Vipers on Nov. 3.

Fans can see the home team in action against the Powell River Kings on Nov. 5 at the Shaw Centre.

