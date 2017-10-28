Surrey Eagles’ forward Desi Burgart (middle) gives chase as Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico – a Surrey native and former Valley West Hawk – plays the puck behind the net during Thursday’s game at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack on September 21. Tallarico was picked up by the Eagles after being released by the Silverbacks earlier this month -image credit: Garrett James photo

Silverbacks lose first game of road trip

The ‘Backs face the Cowichan Valley Capitals tonight

The first game of a three-day three-game road trip didn’t go the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ way. The ‘Backs lost in overtime against the Surrey Eagles.

Trey Thomas kicked off the scoring by tallying up a power-play marker for the visitors assisted by Julian Timba and Hudson Schandor.

Marcus Mitchell increased the ‘Backs’ lead to 2-0 early in the second period.

Moments later, Jordan Robert of the Eagles fired the puck past Kyle Dumba, making his first-ever BCHL start in net for the Silverbacks.

In net for the Eagles was former Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico who was released by the team earlier this month.

Noah Wakeford restored Salmon Arm’s two-goal lead before the halfway point of the second frame.

Perry Winfree made it a one-goal game, scoring for Surrey before the period was over.

Josh Latta was sent to the box on a slashing call early in the third and Surrey’s Aaron White made the most of the opportunity, tying the game assisted by Owen Norton and Domenic Masellis.

The ‘Backs were unable to regain the lead in the remaining time.

With regulation time over, the teams entered four-on-four overtime.

Jackson Ross slipped the game winner past Dumba 3:10 into overtime.

The Silverbacks continue their road trip, crossing over to Vancouver Island to face the Cowichan Valley Capitals tonight at 7 p.m.

