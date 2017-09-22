Silverbacks make it two in a row

Nic Tallarico makes a blocker save on a shot. Tallarico was one of Thursday’s game stars after stopping 46 shots in the Silverbacks second win over Surrey on Thursday at the Bauer BCHL Showcase. -Image credit: File photo.

Could it be the start of a winning streak?

The Silverbacks put together back-to-back victories, following a 3-2 overtime win over the Surrey Eagles on Thursday at the Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack.

Nic Tallarico was noted for his play, stopping 46 shots in the victory.

It was Austin Chorney’s first goal of the season that ended the overtime contest.

Salmon Arm also won their first game of the regular season, 3-2 over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday at the Prospera Centre.

The Silverbacks will have this weekend off of game action, as Salmon Arm gets set for back-to-back home games next weekend. The Coquitlam Express will visit the Shuswap on Friday, Sept. 29 with the Trail Smoke Eaters coming to town on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Games begin at 7 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.