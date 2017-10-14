Silverbacks release Tallarico

Nic Tallarico deflects a shot on goal during the Silverbacks’ game against the West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Sept. 1. -File photo

The Silverbacks are making moves in the goalie’s crease in advance of tonight’s home game against the Nanaimo Clippers.

The club released goaltender Nic Tallarico.

“Nic played well for the Silverbacks last year, but as this season progressed it became clear that he would not be in a starting position with the club. We thought it only fair to allow him to pursue his goal of being a BCHL starting goaltender with another club. We wish Nic nothing but the best, he is an outstanding young man,” said Silverbacks Head Coach and GM Scott Atkinson.

Tallarico played 22 games for the ‘Backs and recorded two shutouts in the 2016/17 regular season. He also played five games in last season’s playoffs.

Bo Didur will presumably be between the pipes as the Silverbacks face Nanaimo at the Shaw Centre tonight. The home team are 5-6-0 going into tonight’s contest while the visitors are 5-5-1.