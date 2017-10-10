Sports shorts

SFU Lacrosse

Drew Bannister of Salmon Arm has been named to the roster of the Simon Fraser University lacrosse team for the 2018 season.

Jackrabbits

Registration for Jackrabbits is now open and new leaders are needed. Jackrabbits is meant to be a fun and positive introduction to cross-country skiing for children. Online registration is now open and will continue until Nov. 20, or until all spaces are filled. Go to skilarchhills.ca/jackrabbits for more information. The number of children registering for the program typically exceeds capacity so early registration is recommended.

Reino Run

The 2017 Reino Run takes place on Oct. 15 from the Larch Hills Chalet. The 8.5- and 2.5-kilometre races begin at 10 a.m. Registration is available on the day of the run. All proceeds benefit the Larch Hills Nordic Junior Race Team.

Sign up for soccer

The Fall Indoor Season of the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association starts on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Sports Complex. Registration for the fall/winter seasons is open. Register at www.swrsa.net.

Meanwhile, co-ed indoor soccer gets underway this weekend.

Bridge results

Results for Tuesday, Oct. 3: First: Dave Petersen and Tom McNie; second: Ruth Embree and Ona Bouchard; and third: Betty and Charlie Ward.

Results for Thursday, Oct. 5: First: Arlene and Bert Lamoureux; second: Dennis and Doreen Roberts; and third: Dan Quilty and Gerry Chatelain.

The club meets every Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. For info, call 250-833-1935.

The results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, Oct. 4 are: First: Vicki Coe and Jack Ashenbrenner; and second: Glenn Coe and Friends. The pair of Jim Allison and Rick Warnecke tied for third with Al Christie and Doss Burman.

Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., play starts at 7, all players are welcome. For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

