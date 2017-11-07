Sports shorts

Sports shorts

Brief stories from the Salmon Arm sports scene

Midget Silvertips

The Rona Midget Tier 3 Silvertips hosted their home tournament this past weekend, finding success and just missing out on a chance at gold. The ’Tips won games against Aldergrove and Windermere, but lost to Kamloops. In an exciting game, the home team came back from a four-goal deficit to beat Langley.

Hockey tournaments

Salmon Arm hosts a Bantam Tier 2 tournament on Nov. 10 to 12. There will also be an Atom development tournament from Nov.17 to 19.

Badminton

Badminton at the Sunnybrae Community Hall Mondays 7 to 9 p.m., and Fridays 1 to 3 p.m. Drop-in games starts Nov. 6 and run until the spring. The drop-in fee is $1, or $15 for the whole Winter.

Skills camp

Salmon Arm Elite Power Skating and Hockey host the Speed Demon Winter Skills Camp from Dec. 27 to 29. The camp is open to Atom, PeeWee and Bantam ages. The registration deadline is Dec. 17.

Silverbacks bus

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks luxury bus is available for groups to charter. The bus is suitable for sports teams, church groups, business outings and all other groups needing a charter bus. The bus is school-bus certified and can be used for school sports or grad travel. For more information, contact Troy Mick at 250-938-5459, or by email at gm@sasilverbacks.com.

Bridge results

Tuesday Oct. 31: First – Ona Bouchard and Jim McLean; second – Brian and Colleen Lucco.

Thursday Nov. 2: First – John Parton and Lynne Storey; second – Mike Clayton and Jim McLean; third – Dennis and Doreen Roberts.

The Salmon Arm Duplicate Bridge club meets every Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. For more info, call 250-833-1935.

Sunday Nov. 5: First – Ruth Embree and Michael Clayton; second — Barb and Dave Peterson; third – Peggy Petersen and Carol McGregor; fourth – Doss Burman and Al Christie.

The bridge club plays every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors Fifth Avenue Activity Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 250-803-5556.

-Submit your sports event to sports@saobserver.net to have it featured in sports shorts

Previous story
Curling for Cancer
Next story
Lakers rally for tourney title

Just Posted

Search of farm reduced, at least temporarily

Socia media reports say tents and investigators on the Silver Creek property are no longer present.

Documentary examines Okanagan water conflicts

Competing Okanagan Valley water users profiled in documentary

Watch Dancing with the Shuswap Stars live

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourites through Paypal

Cold temperatures means early ice wine

Record setting cold temperatures saw some wineries get in an early harvest of the sweet wine

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

Curling for Cancer

Curlers hit the sheets in their Canada 150 attire to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society

Manning trains with the best

Para-swimmer brings national-team expertise home to help others

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

Taking their cheering on the road

Ownership group celebrates fans with tickets, bus trip.

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

Most Read