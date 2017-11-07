Sports shorts

Midget Silvertips

The Rona Midget Tier 3 Silvertips hosted their home tournament this past weekend, finding success and just missing out on a chance at gold. The ’Tips won games against Aldergrove and Windermere, but lost to Kamloops. In an exciting game, the home team came back from a four-goal deficit to beat Langley.

Hockey tournaments

Salmon Arm hosts a Bantam Tier 2 tournament on Nov. 10 to 12. There will also be an Atom development tournament from Nov.17 to 19.

Badminton

Badminton at the Sunnybrae Community Hall Mondays 7 to 9 p.m., and Fridays 1 to 3 p.m. Drop-in games starts Nov. 6 and run until the spring. The drop-in fee is $1, or $15 for the whole Winter.

Skills camp

Salmon Arm Elite Power Skating and Hockey host the Speed Demon Winter Skills Camp from Dec. 27 to 29. The camp is open to Atom, PeeWee and Bantam ages. The registration deadline is Dec. 17.

Silverbacks bus

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks luxury bus is available for groups to charter. The bus is suitable for sports teams, church groups, business outings and all other groups needing a charter bus. The bus is school-bus certified and can be used for school sports or grad travel. For more information, contact Troy Mick at 250-938-5459, or by email at gm@sasilverbacks.com.

Bridge results

Tuesday Oct. 31: First – Ona Bouchard and Jim McLean; second – Brian and Colleen Lucco.

Thursday Nov. 2: First – John Parton and Lynne Storey; second – Mike Clayton and Jim McLean; third – Dennis and Doreen Roberts.

The Salmon Arm Duplicate Bridge club meets every Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. For more info, call 250-833-1935.

Sunday Nov. 5: First – Ruth Embree and Michael Clayton; second — Barb and Dave Peterson; third – Peggy Petersen and Carol McGregor; fourth – Doss Burman and Al Christie.

The bridge club plays every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors Fifth Avenue Activity Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 250-803-5556.

-Submit your sports event to sports@saobserver.net to have it featured in sports shorts