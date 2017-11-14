Sports shorts

Ringette Bottle Drive

The U16 Shuswap ringette team is having a bottle drive Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at approximately 9:30 a.m. The team will be going door-to-door throughout Salmon Arm, collecting empties. The girls are raising money to go to the ringette “Scores on Cancer Tournament” in Edmonton. The tournament raises money for cancer research. Please feel free to drop by Bill’s Bottle Depot Saturday with any empties you would like to donate, or if you would like to have empties picked up call Rob at 250-515-0087.

Hockey tournament

Salmon Arm hosts an Atom development tournament from Nov. 17 to 19.

Badminton

Badminton at the Sunnybrae Community Hall Mondays 7 to 9 p.m., and Fridays 1 to 3 p.m. Drop-in games starts Nov. 6 and run until the spring. The drop-in fee is $1, or $15 for the whole winter.

Skills camp

Salmon Arm Elite Power Skating and Hockey host the Speed Demon Winter Skills Camp from Dec. 27 to 29. The camp is open to Atom, PeeWee and Bantam ages. The registration deadline is Dec. 17.

Silverbacks bus

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks luxury bus is available for groups to charter. The bus is suitable for sports teams, church groups, business outings and all other groups needing a charter bus. The bus is school-bus certified and can be used for school sports or grad travel. For more information, contact Troy Mick at 250-938-5459, or by email at gm@sasilverbacks.com.

Bridge results

Results for Nov. 12: First — Barb and Dave Peterson, second — Lynne Storey and John Parton, third — Carol McGregor and Peter Budda and fourth — Colleen and Brian Luco. The bridge club plays every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information call 250-803-5556.

The results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, November 8 are: First – Dan Quilty and Orville Cooper, Second – Garry Oleskiw and Fred Viehoefer and third – Carol Hoffman and Bruce Motherwell.

The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m. All players are welcome.

For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.